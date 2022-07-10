Germany blocks financial aid to Ukraine from EU in amount of 9 billion euros, - media reports

According to the sources of the Corriere della Sera newspaper, German Finance Minister Christian Linder is blocking a financial tranche to Ukraine from the European Union in the amount of €9 billion. So far, the official has agreed to pay only €1 billion.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

According to the media, the Minister of Finance of Germany opposes the allocation of funds to Ukraine through a joint European debt, as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the government of our country has repeatedly claimed that the monthly budget shortfall is $5 billion.

Linder motivates his position by the fact that in September Ukraine risks defaulting on €900 million in foreign debt. According to journalists of the publication, the delay of the tranche could become one of the reasons for the dismissal of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk. However, this is not necessarily true: the Bild portal previously claimed that the diplomat will move to a new position - deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We will remind you that the European Commission proposed to send a package of financial aid to Kyiv in the amount of €9 billion in the spring. Then the tranche was approved by the leaders of the EU member states.

The money was proposed to be issued to Ukraine as a loan with a repayment period of 25 years and without interest at the expense of funds that the European Commission would collect by issuing debt bonds on the market under the guarantees of European countries. The first tranche of European aid in the amount of €1 billion was approved by the European Parliament on July 7.