Enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve his tactical position near Avdiivka, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on July 10.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "One hundred and thirty-seven days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The Russian occupiers cynically continue to launch rocket attacks on civilian targets, killing civilians. We urge you not to ignore air warning signals, wherever you are on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

See more: Rashists struck 30 strikes in Donetsk region in day. Rescue operation is underway in Chasovoy Yar, - National Police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Shelling of the settlements of Bachivsk, Volfyne, Myropillia, Volodymyrivka, Oleksiivka, and Vovkivka in the Sumy region and Senkivka and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region. In addition, in the Vovkivka and Volfyne regions, enemy assault and army aircraft struck.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery to bombard Kharkiv and settlements in the Kharkiv region to the north, east and south of this city.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Verkhnyi Saltiv, Petrivka, and Mospanove.

Read more: Russian occupiers shelled 3 communities of Sumy region, wounding 5 people, - RMA

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage in the areas of the settlements of Dolyna, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodichne, Adamivka, Andriivka, Barvinkove, Virnopillia, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestishche, Novopavlivka, Nikopol, Chervone, and Sulihivka. It used aviation to carry out a strike near Bohorodichne.

Thanks to the skilful actions of the Ukrainian soldiers, the occupiers clearly failed the combat reconnaissance in the direction of Mazanivka and retreated with losses.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of Kurdyumivka, Luhanske, Berestove, Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Shumy, and Pereizne settlements with barrel and rocket artillery.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizha directions along the contact line, mutual shelling continues with the use of mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Avdiivka and Volodymyrivka. He tried to improve the tactical position in the area of ​​Novoselivka Druha with assault actions, he did not succeed, he withdrew.

Watch more: We will do everything to break terrorist potential of occupiers, - Zelensky. VIDEO

In the Southern Bug direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the advancement of units of the Defense Forces deep into the temporarily occupied territory with the available means of fire damage.

In readiness for launching missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy keeps two carriers of high-precision weapons in the sea.

The Russian occupiers, in order to somehow justify their destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, continue to lie about the alleged location of military units in schools, hospitals and apartment buildings

We urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and disinformation".