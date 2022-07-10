Ukraine passed the test, but we need more weapons and urgently, - Reznikov

Ukraine passed a test on the use of American advanced weapons. But it needs more and urgent deliveries.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the interview of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov for The Wall Street Journal.

According to him, the highly mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems changed the rules of the game, allowing Ukraine to attack Russian forces in Izium.

"The war is bleak... We need more (arms, - ed.), we need it urgently," he said.

It should be noted that initially the USA supplied Ukraine with only four HIMARS systems.

"We had to convince them, show them evidence. In the case of Izium, we precisely targeted the Russian air operations command center. It was really precise. Our partners saw it and said: 'You passed the test,'" Reznikov stressed.

He also added that Ukraine needs long-range weapons.

"The Russians use anti-aircraft missiles that can hit at 120 kilometers. That's why we need something further away - 150. And we will get there," the minister said.

In addition to long-range weapons, Reznikov insists on the supply of armored vehicles, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles.

