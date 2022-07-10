Head of occupying power, Yunakov, in Velyky Burluk city, Kharkiv region was liquidated, - Goncharenko

Local collaborator Yunakov has been liquidated in Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, the MP Oleksiy Goncharenko wrote about it in telegram.

He noted: "In Veliky Burluka, the Gauleiter collaborator Yevgeny Yunakov was blown up. I am clarifying the information. (Veliki Burluka is in Kharkiv region. A very important railway junction for the Russian army.)"

