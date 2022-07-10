Problem of "grain corridor" in the Black Sea is close to being solved, - Turkey

The problem of organizing the so-called "grain corridor" for the export of Ukrainian products through the Black Sea is close to being solved.

ensor.NЕТ reports, this was announced by RBК-Ukraine with reference to the interview of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar for Global Haber, extracts from which are cited by the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

"In a word, we are close to a decision. We are neighbors on the Black Sea with both Ukraine and Russia. We have established very warm relations with Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky and conducted very thorough negotiations," he noted.

The Turkish minister emphasized that Ankara does not recognize the occupation of Crimea and respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Our president, in particular, worked very hard to prevent this war. A few hours before it started, he made great efforts until the last minute to prevent a heated conflict," Akar emphasized.

He added that Turkey is trying to achieve even a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine to improve the humanitarian situation.

"Now, the last point we reached, was a problem with grain. We are in contact with Russia, Ukraine and the UN for a solution. We are close to solving the problem of the grain corridor," Akar said.