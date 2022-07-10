There are more than 3 million people on the military register without a place of residence, - Monastyrskyi

More than 3 million people are on the military register in the territorial recruitment and social support centers outside their place of residence.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi Censor.NЕТ reports citing Ukrinform.

"Mobilization is the business of every citizen, it must be carried out voluntarily. I want to say that today more than 3 million citizens are registered in military commissariats not at their place of residence. And this is an issue that must be resolved in the near future, and first of all, it must be the position of the citizens themselves, who have to register for military service," Monastyrskyi said.

When asked about the legality of issuing summonses by the police, in particular, at checkpoints, the minister answered that the law requires that a person must be on the relevant register, and if the Armed Forces of Ukraine need it, such a register must be provided.

He also added that now all the defense and security forces are helping the Armed Forces, and "any such actions are carried out solely at the request of the Armed Forces in order to help with mobilization issues."

At the same time, the minister noted that there should not be any problems for the movement of citizens between the regions of the country.