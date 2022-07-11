Explosions in Kharkiv. Occupiers struck, probably with multiple launch rocket system, - Synehubiv (updated)

Explosions are going off in Kharkiv!

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian occupiers have previously struck with a multiple launch rocket system. Attention, residents of Kharkiv and the region, do not be on the streets unnecessarily! It is extremely dangerous now. All services are responding promptly and working on the ground," he said.

See more: As result of Russian missile hitting residential building in Kharkiv, entrance was completely destroyed. PHOTOS

According to the press service of the Kharkiv City Council, in connection with the shelling, traffic on the Saltivska subway line is temporarily stopped.

"Dear passengers! In connection with the shelling, the movement of trains on the Saltivska subway line is temporarily suspended."