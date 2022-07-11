ENG
Russian occupiers fired 4 rockets at Odesa: one of them hit building

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa region, it is known that a missile hit a building.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Head of the Office of President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this.

"Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Odesa region. They fired 4 missiles from planes over the occupied Crimea. One of the missiles hit a building.

Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified," the message reads.

According to the spokesman of the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk, one of the missiles hit an infrastructure facility.

