As soon as Armed Forces organize their artillery offensive - Russians will fly from here, - Butusov

Ukrainian forces are capable of liberating Lysychansk and Severodonetsk when they solve the problems with the organization of counter-battery combat, artillery reconnaissance, and detection and destruction of Russian artillery positions.

Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, said this in an interview with "Radio NV"

"If we have accumulated a sufficient amount of ammunition, the defeat system will be established, we can turn the enemy around very quickly," Butusov believes.

According to him, now the advantage of the occupiers is only that it has a large amount of ammunition and artillery.

"We have problems with the organization of counter-battery combat, artillery reconnaissance, detection and destruction of Russian artillery positions. As soon as this is done and we can organize our own artillery attack, they will fly from here," Butusov says.

Read more: Russian propagandists afraid HIMARS can reach them in rear and criticize Russian authorities, - Butusov

The CEO of Censor.NET added that Russia, unlike Ukraine, will not be able to hold any ground, because its army is significantly inferior to the Ukrainian army in terms of motivation, tactics, and military intelligence.

"At the moment, Ukraine has enough strength to hold all the cities we currently control," Butusov added.

"I believe that we have all the possibilities. The enemy's advance is very slow and the enemy is not [forming] any extraordinary tasks. All this is controlled, it is clear. We know where they will attack, how they move, and with what forces. The actions of the enemy are predictable and formulaic, I would even say. All this can be reflected," says the journalist.