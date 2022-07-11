Putin and Lukashenko discussed "possible joint steps" in response to Lithuania's restrictions on Kaliningrad transit, - Kremlin
The Russian and Belarusian dictators discussed the issue of limiting Kaliningrad transit by Lithuania.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.
"Putin and Lukashenko discussed "some possible joint steps" in the context of Lithuania's restriction of Kaliningrad transit, the Kremlin quoted the publication as saying.
