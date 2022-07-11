In south, our troops are advancing slowly but surely. Situation remains tense, - Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

The situation on the southern front remains steadily tense, but Ukrainian troops are advancing.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this during a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation in the southern region remains steadily tense. The advance of our troops is taking place, it is slow but sure. The announcement of our successes will be made as soon as it is consolidated. The main achievement at the moment is the destruction of command posts and logistics centers, ammunition depots, fuel and lubricants... There are achievements in hitting military equipment located directly at positions along the contact line," Humenyuk said.

She noted that the enemy practices helicopter overflights of Ukrainian positions, airstrikes in the rear directions, as well as missile attacks. According to her, the use of the S-300 system, which is equipped with shells with high fragmentation damage, has recently been practiced.

See more: Consequences of today's shelling of Kharkiv: occupiers only hit civilian buildings. PHOTOS