In two weeks, Ukraine destroyed at least 14 military bases and ammunition depots of Russian army in occupied territories, - BBC

Since the end of June, the Ukrainian military has carried out more than 10 precision strikes on ammunition depots and other facilities of the Russian troops in the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation.

Such data is provided by the Ukrainian service of the BBC, Censor.NET informs. According to open sources, journalists found at least 14 cases of such strikes.

Warehouses and other affected objects were located at a distance of 5 to 75 km from the front line.

Among such cases, the publication names:

- strikes on the infrastructure of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region) and an ammunition depot in Perevalsk (Luhansk region), June 28;

- an attack on an ammunition warehouse in Popasnaya (Luhansk region), July 2;

- strikes on two military bases in Melitopol (Zaporizhia region), July 3;

- explosion of the base in Snizhny (Donetsk region), July 4;

- the explosion of the base at the "Kamaz Center" in Donetsk and the warehouse in Kadiivka (Luhansk region), July 5;

- explosions of bases and warehouses in Veliky Burluka (Kharkiv region), Makiivka (Donetsk region) and Kherson, July 6;

- strike on an oil depot in Donetsk, July 7;

- warehouse explosions in Shakhtarsk (Donetsk region) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region, July 8).

Some cases of explosions were confirmed by the strategic communications department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The publication writes that previously Ukrainian troops also periodically attacked warehouses and command posts of the Russian military, but they usually did so right near the front line or as a result of sabotage actions.

