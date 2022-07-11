"Leader" of occupied Velyky Burluk Yunakov was blown up in car in Kharkiv region

In the village of Velyky Burluk in the Kharkiv region, which is under Russian occupation, the car of the head of the occupation administration, Ievhen Yunakov, was blown up.

This was first announced on Telegram by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

The same information is confirmed by Russian news agencies, BBC Ukraine informs.

The TASS agency, with reference to the occupying Russian authorities in the region, reported that the Russian-appointed "head" of the village of Velyky Burluk, east of Kharkiv, was killed by a car bomb.

There it was called a planned attack by the Ukrainian side.