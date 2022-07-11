Occupiers in Donetsk started another wave of "mobilization" due to acute shortage of "new blood" at front, - Andryushchenko. DOCUMENT

Racists in the occupied territories of Ukraine are "recruiting volunteers" for the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers in Donetsk started another wave of mobilization due to the acute lack of "new blood" at the front. Donetsk is almost without men, so the "recruitment" of volunteers has been brought to nothing.

Next in line to "protect the young republic" are the newly occupied territories. Of course - "voluntarily", Andryushchenko said.

