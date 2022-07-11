ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14129 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
5 394 29
war (19669) occupation (1567) Donetsk region (1798) mobilization (497)

Occupiers in Donetsk started another wave of "mobilization" due to acute shortage of "new blood" at front, - Andryushchenko. DOCUMENT

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

орки,окупанти,арміярф,рашисти

Racists in the occupied territories of Ukraine are "recruiting volunteers" for the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers in Donetsk started another wave of mobilization due to the acute lack of "new blood" at the front. Donetsk is almost without men, so the "recruitment" of volunteers has been brought to nothing.

Next in line to "protect the young republic" are the newly occupied territories. Of course - "voluntarily", Andryushchenko said.

Read more: "Leader" of occupied Velyky Burluk Yunakov was blown up in car in Kharkiv region

Occupiers in Donetsk started another wave of mobilization due to acute shortage of new blood at front, - Andryushchenko 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 