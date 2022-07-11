ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4771 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsWorld
3 209 32
G-7 (194) contest (59) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (201)

Timely appointment of head of SAPO is important for strengthening anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine, - G7 ambassadors

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics World

прокуратура

The ambassadors of the "Big Seven" countries reminded of the importance of the timely appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

They announced this on TwitterCensor.NET informs.

"As we discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Olрa Stefanishyna on July 7, the G7 ambassadors reiterate that the timely appointment of the head of the SAPO is critically important for strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions," the message reads.

Read more: "Huge costs": G7 will impose new sanctions on Russia

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 