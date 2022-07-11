Timely appointment of head of SAPO is important for strengthening anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine, - G7 ambassadors

The ambassadors of the "Big Seven" countries reminded of the importance of the timely appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

They announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"As we discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Olрa Stefanishyna on July 7, the G7 ambassadors reiterate that the timely appointment of the head of the SAPO is critically important for strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions," the message reads.

