EU is ready for various scenarios with Russian gas, - European Commission

Gazprom's announcement of the suspension of gas supply through the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline is presented as a planned repair of this pipeline, but the European Commission is ready for any development.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission on energy issues, Tim McPhee.

"The EU has been preparing for various scenarios for many months. We have already been in a situation where the volume of Russian gas supplies decreased. During the past months, several member states faced a complete or partial interruption of such supplies from Gazprom. It is obvious that this situation is serious. We have to be ready for any eventuality. What is happening now is declared as a planned repair. 10 days is a normal time for this kind of maintenance of gas pipelines," he explained.

The EC spokesman reminded that the European Commission has presented a plan for the restructuring of the entire EU energy system - RePowerEU, which provides for the search for alternative ways of supplying energy resources in the short term, increasing energy efficiency and the level of energy savings, as well as massive investments in renewable sources.

It will be recalled that earlier Siemens reported that it would not be able to deliver a gas turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline after its repair in Canada due to the sanctions imposed by Canada on Russia. In this regard, the Ministry of Economy of Germany argued for the possibility of return by the fact that the turbines will not be delivered to Russia, but to Germany. In the development of the situation, the Canadian authorities announced their intention to return the Siemens turbine to Europe, making an exception to the sanctions, although the official Kyiv urged Ottawa not to do so.

Read more: France will prepare to cut off Russian gas supplies: This is most likely scenario