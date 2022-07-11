ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4771 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
4 543 40
war (19689) Zelenskyi (3850) de-occupation (230)

Task of all military personnel and every citizen is de-occupation of entire territory of Ukraine, - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зеленський

The task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all citizens is to de-occupy the entire territory of the state.

This was stated by the head of state during a briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"I can say that the task of all our military is to de-occupy our entire territory. I think this is the task of every citizen of our country. If you don't mind, I will not share the details of certain plans," the head of state said.

We will remind, earlier Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that President Zelensky ordered the military to return the coastal territories occupied by the Russian Federation in the south of Ukraine.

Read more: Transformation of Ukraine for EU membership continues despite war, - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 