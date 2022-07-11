Seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia will be ready in coming weeks, - Bloomberg

The European Union plans to introduce a new, seventh package of sanctions against Russia in connection with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine "in the coming weeks."

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by "European Truth" with reference to Bloomberg.

According to interlocutors of the publication, the seventh package of sanctions may include restrictions on the import of gold, measures to correct previous sanctions and expansion of sanctions lists.

Mechanisms for limiting oil prices are being discussed, but the EU is unlikely to introduce such sanctions in the near future.

Some EU member states insisted on the inclusion of Russian gas in the sanctions, but there is no such desire among the vast majority of countries.

It will be recalled that the European Union has already adopted six packages of sanctions against Russia due to the fact that it deliberately violated international law when it launched its invasion of Ukraine.

