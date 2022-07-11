ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6437 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
25 937 64
Russian Army (5974) liquidation (1115) Shtefan (45)

Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated commander of 810th brigade of Russian army, Colonel Kens. PHOTO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

It became known about the liquidation of the Russian colonel, commander of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Army Sergey Kens.

As Censor.NET informs, Colonel Anatoliy Shtirlitz announced this on Twitter.

He noted: "The commander of the 810th separate brigade of marines, Colonel Sergey Kens, took a "step of goodwill" - he officially de-Nazified and demilitarized."

Read more: In direction of Krasnopillia on Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled another enemy assault, - General Staff

Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated commander of 810th brigade of Russian army, Colonel Kens 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 