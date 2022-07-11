Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated commander of 810th brigade of Russian army, Colonel Kens. PHOTO

It became known about the liquidation of the Russian colonel, commander of the 810th Marine Brigade of the Russian Army Sergey Kens.

As Censor.NET informs, Colonel Anatoliy Shtirlitz announced this on Twitter.

He noted: "The commander of the 810th separate brigade of marines, Colonel Sergey Kens, took a "step of goodwill" - he officially de-Nazified and demilitarized."

