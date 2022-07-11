Eight foreign ships entered Ukrainian ports for agricultural products, - Navy of Ukrainian Armed Forces

The first eight foreign ships arrived at the ports of Ukraine to export agricultural products - units of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are involved in ensuring transportation.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine help in the export of Ukrainian agricultural products

At the request of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine joined the organization of ensuring the transportation of agricultural products by civilian ships through the mouth of the Bystre channel of the Danube-Black Sea river. The first eight foreign ships have already arrived at Ukrainian ports.

It is worth noting that the use of the mentioned channel became possible thanks to the liberation of Zmiiny Island from the Russian occupiers, because the island is of strategic importance, as it allows controlling the surface and partly air situation in the South of Ukraine, which was used by the occupier to block the movement of civilian vessels in the southern part of our country.

Previously, due to the blockade of civil shipping, global shipping companies had to use the Sulina Canal, which led to the accumulation of a large number of vessels and significant congestion of the canal.

It should be noted that due to the Russian aggression and blockade in the Black Sea, millions of tons of Ukrainian grain were blocked in Ukrainian ports, a large part of which was intended for the UN World Food Program to combat the global crisis. Having partially restored the export of agricultural products by river, Ukraine is thereby helping to solve the world crisis - famine.

Unfortunately, most of the ports of our country still remain closed, and some of them are occupied, the enemy is trying to manipulate information about seemingly gestures of "good will" to unblock the export of Ukrainian raw materials by sea. At the same time, units of the Russian Federation continue to attack critical infrastructure facilities and civilian vessels in the Black Sea. As an example, the enemy recently launched a missile attack on the bunker ship "Millennial Spirit", the flag of Moldova, after which it sank.

Despite the aggression of the Russian Federation, our country continues to do everything possible to solve the problem of hunger in the world," the message reads.