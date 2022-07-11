The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck positions of Russian air defense systems and command post of troops in occupied Kherson region, - OC "South"

On Monday morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the likely area of the starting positions of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers in the area of Oleshkivskiy Sands in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Facebook page of the Operational Command.

In addition, last night the command post of the troops of the Russian occupiers in Tavriysk, Kherson region, occupied by them, was attacked.

"The final losses of the enemy are being investigated and specified," the message reads.

See more: Russian missile attack on Chasovoy Yar: 20 dead are already known, - State Emergency Service (updated). PHOTO

At the same time, the command noted that the strike was carried out in response to the shelling of Mykolaiv and agricultural lands of the Mykolaiv region by the Russian invaders early in the morning on Monday.

"In Mykolaiv Oblast, as a result of the shelling of the village of Lymany of the Halytsyniv community, a field with crops and a forest strip were occupied. There were no casualties. At dawn, the suburbs and the industrial infrastructure of the regional center were fired upon. Five rockets were fired, probably from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. There were no casualties or casualties ", it is reported in the summary.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated commander of 810th brigade of Russian army, Colonel Kens. PHOTO