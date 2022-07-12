Ukrainian defenders harshly suppressed enemy assault attempt in Kharkiv direction, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders harshly suppressed the enemy's assault attempt in the direction of Dementiivka.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m. on July 12 on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and thirty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Poliskyi, and Siverskyi directions. On the last one, the enemy shelled the area of the Starykovo settlement of the Sumy region with rocket artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the districts of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Ruski Tyshki, Bezruki, Dementiivka, Lisne, Slatine, Prudyanka, and Zolochiv.

Ukrainian defenders harshly suppressed the enemy's assault attempt in the direction of Dementiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy's units continued their assault operations with the aim of improving the tactical position in the areas of Mazanivka, Ivanivka, and Dolyna. All the actions of the enemy in the direction of these settlements were unsuccessful. Our soldiers drove the invaders back.

Read more: In direction of Krasnopillia on Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled another enemy assault, - General Staff

The enemy shelled the areas of Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Barvinkove, Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bogorodichnye, and Adamivka settlements with barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut and Novopavliv directions. Carries out systematic fire influence on positions along the contact line with the aim of restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Uses attack and army aviation. Fortification equipment of advanced positions is carried out in some areas.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Sloviansk direction. Artillery shelling near Starodubivka, Mayaki, Raigorodka, Siversk, Kryva Luka, Donetsk, Verkhnokamyansky, Spirny, and an airstrike near Serebryanka were recorded.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Yakovlivka, Berestov, Pokrovske, Soledar, Belogorivka, Vershina, Novoluhanske, Kodema, Bakhmut, and Vesela Dolyna settlements. Airstrikes near Berestovo, Bilogorivka, and Vershina.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhia directions, the occupiers shelled the districts of Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka, Opytny, Novobakhmutivka, Vugledar, Gulyaipol, Zaliznychny, Malaya Tokmachka, Orikhov, Stepovoy, and Kamiansky. An airstrike was carried out near Novoandriyivka by a pair of Su-25 aircraft.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,400 people, 217 planes, 188 helicopters, 1645 tanks and 3828 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied borders and preventing the offensive of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. In order to constrain the actions of our troops, they conducted artillery fire in the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Lupareve, Nova Zorya, Novogrigorivka, Lyubomirivka, Osokorivka, Olgyne, Velyka Kostromka, Karierne, Ternivka, Polyana, Kiselyvka, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkove, Posad- Pokrovske, Ukrainka, and Prybuzke. They carried out airstrikes near Zarichny.

In the water area of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy continues to keep the Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carrier in readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to fire at the ammunition depots, concentrations of manpower, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.