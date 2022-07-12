348 children died as result of aggression of Russian Federation on territory of Ukraine, more than 650 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 12, 2022, almost a thousand children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 348 children died and more than 650 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 348, Kharkiv - 190, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 61, Mykolaiv - 53, Kherson - 52, Zaporizhzhya - 31," the report says.

On July 11, as a result of massive shelling by the occupiers of the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was killed, and two boys aged 4 and 16 were wounded with varying degrees of severity.

2,121 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 216 were completely destroyed.