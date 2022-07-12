In morning, Rashists launched massive rocket attacks on Mykolaiv. Medical facilities and houses were destroyed. Shelling of communities in region continues

As of 08:00 on the morning of July 12, the destruction of residential and medical infrastructure due to the impact of Russian missiles and shells was recorded in Mykolaiv and the region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

"On the morning of July 12, Mykolaiv was subjected to massive rocket fire. It is known in advance that two medical facilities and residential buildings were hit. As a result of the shelling, 4 people were injured, so far there were no casualties. Detailed information is being clarified," the message says.

In the evening of July 11, around 7:00 p.m., and today, July 12, approximately at 04:30 a.m., there were shellings in the Shirokivska community in the Bashtan district. Most of the hits were outside the population centers and in open areas. There are no casualties. Shelling of villages along the demarcation line in the Berezneguvat community continues. Information on victims and damage is being clarified.

"In the Mykolaiv district yesterday, July 11, at 4:30 p.m., as a result of the shelling of the Pervomaiske settlement of the Pervomaisk community, private agriculture, agricultural machinery, and a residential building were damaged. There were no casualties," added the regional military administration.