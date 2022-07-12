In south of Belarus, command and staff military exercises have begun with implementation of martial law measures
Command and staff exercises with territorial troops began in the south of Belarus.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the republic, informs Censor.NET.
As noted, during the military exercises, the implementation of martial law measures will be practiced.
