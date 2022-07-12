In Black Sea, occupiers keep 7 Kalibr missile carriers ready to strike - Navy

In the Black Sea, the enemy continues to keep 7 Kalibr operational-tactical missile carriers ready for missile strikes and continues to control maritime communications in the Sea of Azov.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"By illegally controlling the Sea of Azov and declaring it closed for civilian shipping, the Russian Federation continues to ensure the movement of civilian vessels through the waters of the Sea of Azov, in its own interests. The movement is carried out with the automatic identification system (AIS) turned off," the message says.

It is also reported that during the day passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 39 ships, of which 15 ships moved from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 31 vessels, of which 6 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

