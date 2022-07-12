Nuclear missile "Sarmat" is being prepared for mass production, - Rogozin
The head of Roscosmos, Dmytro Rogozin, said that the Russian Federation is preparing for mass production of the Sarmat nuclear missile.
He announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Sarmat. The world's most powerful nuclear missile with a global range is preparing for new tests and serial production," Rogozin said.
He published a photo of himself posing next to a Sarmat nuclear missile lying in a cover on a railway platform
Forgot your password or login? Restore password