Number of victims of Russian shelling in Chasovoy Yar has increased to 35, among them child

яр,часів

As a result of the shelling of a house in Chasovoy Yar in the Donetsk region, 35 people died, including one child. 9 people were rescued from the rubble.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 11:00 a.m., the personnel of the Main Directorate discovered and removed the bodies of 35 dead people from the rubble of a 5-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar, the bodies of 35 dead people, including 1 child (a boy about 9 years old), 9 people were rescued from the rubble, more than 320 tons of destroyed elements of the house were cleared and disassembled, work is ongoing," the message says.

See more: Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

shoot out (12950) victims (971) Donetska region (3578)
