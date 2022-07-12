Number of victims of Russian shelling in Chasovoy Yar has increased to 35, among them child

As a result of the shelling of a house in Chasovoy Yar in the Donetsk region, 35 people died, including one child. 9 people were rescued from the rubble.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 11:00 a.m., the personnel of the Main Directorate discovered and removed the bodies of 35 dead people from the rubble of a 5-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar, the bodies of 35 dead people, including 1 child (a boy about 9 years old), 9 people were rescued from the rubble, more than 320 tons of destroyed elements of the house were cleared and disassembled, work is ongoing," the message says.

See more: Rashysts shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO