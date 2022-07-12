Number of victims of Russian shelling in Chasovoy Yar has increased to 35, among them child
As a result of the shelling of a house in Chasovoy Yar in the Donetsk region, 35 people died, including one child. 9 people were rescued from the rubble.
This is reported by the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.
"As of 11:00 a.m., the personnel of the Main Directorate discovered and removed the bodies of 35 dead people from the rubble of a 5-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar, the bodies of 35 dead people, including 1 child (a boy about 9 years old), 9 people were rescued from the rubble, more than 320 tons of destroyed elements of the house were cleared and disassembled, work is ongoing," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password