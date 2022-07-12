Council of EU supported proposal of European Commission to provide €1 billion to Ukraine

On July 12, the Council of the European Union approved the proposal of the European Commission to allocate 1 billion euros to Ukraine in the first tranche of new macro-financial assistance.

This is stated in the press release of the Council of the EU, informs Censor.NET.

"The Council today decided to provide € 1 billion of additional macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Ukraine, as a matter of urgency",- the message says. The decision was made on Tuesday in Brussels as part of the meeting of the EU Council on economic and financial issues.

The press release notes that, together with the €1.2 billion in emergency macro-financial assistance allocated earlier this year, the EU's total macro-financial support to Ukraine since the start of the war now stands at €2.2 billion. "It is expected that it will increase even more in the coming months. This financial aid complements other EU support to Ukraine in the humanitarian, customs, and defense spheres, as well as in the sphere of development," the report notes.

Read more: USA encountered problems in organizing supervision over spending of funds transferred to help Ukraine, - Spartz

Commenting on the decision, Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanyura, who currently chairs the EU, said: "Continuing material and financial aid is not an option, but our duty. Therefore, I am very glad that we have accelerated the decision to provide macro-financial assistance in the amount of €1 billion. This will provide Ukraine with the necessary funds to cover urgent needs and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure."

We will remind you that on July 7, the European Parliament supported the European Commission's proposal to allocate EUR 1 billion of the first tranche of the new macro-financial aid to Ukraine.