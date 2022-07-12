Five Ukrainians were released from captivity during special operation in Kherson region. One of them is seriously injured

Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a special operation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region and freed 5 Ukrainians from captivity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the intelligence of Ukraine.

"In the course of a special operation carried out by the forces of the special unit Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, five citizens of Ukraine who were held captive by the Russian occupiers were released," the message reads.

It is noted that among them is a serviceman of the Armed Forces, a former police officer and three civilians. One of the released has a serious combat wound. The intelligence agency emphasized that currently all those released are under the care of the Ukrainian authorities and are receiving proper treatment.