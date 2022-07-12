5 EU countries have frozen more than 13 billion euros of Russian assets, - media

The European Union has frozen 13.8 billion euros worth of Russian assets following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders stated this, RTBF reports.

He noted that 13.8 billion euros of assets of Russian oligarchs and other organizations were frozen in the countries of the European Union as part of international sanctions, more than 12 billion euros were frozen in only five member states.

"We must continue to convince other member states to do the same. I hope that in the coming weeks we will see a strengthening of these processes," Reynders emphasized. He refused to reveal the names of the five EU countries that froze the most assets.

In Germany, Finance Minister Christian Lindner in mid-June estimated the amount frozen in that country at 4.48 billion euros. The publication notes that, according to Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem, in April of last year, Belgium froze Russian assets worth 2.7 billion euros.