Second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for Ukraine will amount to €8 billion

The second tranche of macro-financial aid of the European Union for Ukraine will amount to 8 billion euros, i.e. the entire remaining amount provided for in the new aid package.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the European Commission at a briefing in Brussels, writes Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

"It is important to emphasize that we intend to come out soon with a proposal for the provision of the remaining macro-financial assistance. And the rest will include the full amount of assistance that was agreed by the European Council for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Technical work on the second tranche is underway to provide it as soon as possible," she said.

Journalists clarified whether it was about the amount of 8 billion and received confirmation: "We are working on the second part of the macro-financial assistance, which amounts to 8 billion euros."

When asked whether the summer vacation period in the EU institutions will delay the work on the second tranche, the European Commission assured that it will not.

"The first tranche was approved less than two months after we first announced plans to provide it. Yes, it's a vacation period in Europe, but the institutions are functioning, the European Commission continues its work during the summer. Therefore, we hope that the decision on the second tranche will be as soon as possible." , - said the spokeswoman.

The publication notes that the decision to provide macrofinance must be approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. No plenary sessions of the European Parliament are scheduled until September.

We will remind you that on July 7, the European Parliament supported the European Commission's proposal to allocate EUR 1 billion of the first tranche of the new macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

On July 12, the Council of the EU approved the decision to allocate the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 1 billion euros.

