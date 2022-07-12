Ukraine received right to jointly develop and introduce changes to number of key NATO standards, - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine became an associate member of the program of technological cooperation of the armed forces of NATO countries.

According to the results of voting at the annual meeting of the MIP Steering Group, Ukraine was accepted into the multilateral interoperability program (MIP), which implements technological cooperation of the armies of NATO member states.

From now on, in the role of an associate member of the MIR, Ukraine received the right to jointly develop and introduce changes to key NATO standards that relate to the interaction of combat control systems and related standards.

With the support of the C4 Ukraine-NATO Trust Fund and the MIP program, a large contribution has been made to the development of the Ukrainian situational awareness system "Delta", which has been developed by Ukrainian military IT specialists since 2016. The officers of the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies of the Ministry of Defense presented Ukraine's potential at the meeting of the MIP Steering Group using the example of Delta's work.

"For Ukraine, the granting of the status of a member of the International Cooperation Council is a landmark decision. We are grateful to our German partners for supporting our application and aspirations. Now Ukraine can strengthen cooperation with the Alliance and countries outside NATO. This decision shows success and progress in the development of Ukraine's capacity for situational awareness in the world," emphasized the head of the Center for Innovations and Development of Defense Technologies, Colonel Marat Utyushev.

Ukraine has already been informed about the acquisition of membership through official diplomatic channels. Also, the flag of Ukraine will be included in the design template of all MIR documents. In their letter, representatives of the NATO Headquarters Consultation, Command and Control (C3) Staff note that this event is a good example of Ukraine's cooperation with NATO and Allied countries, in particular within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine C4 Knowledge Sharing Project.

The Multilateral Interoperability Program (MIP) is a technological cooperation program of the armed forces of NATO member states. It was created at the level of national developers of information systems of combat management and aims to achieve interoperability of national systems of the C2IS category.

One of the products of MIP is the MIP4-IES specification - a protocol and data model for the exchange of situational information between combat management systems. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian developers of the situational awareness system "Delta" have been cooperating since 2019.