Number of people killed by Russian rockets in Chasiv Yar has increased to 38 people. 9 people were saved, - SES

The rescue and search operation in Chasiv Yar continues. So far, 38 people have died.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

"As of 3:00 p.m., the personnel of the Main Directorate discovered and removed the bodies of 38 dead people, including 1 child (a boy about 9 years old), from under the rubble of a 5-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar. 9 people were buried under the rubble, more than 400 tons of destroyed elements of the building were cleared and disassembled, work is ongoing," the message says.

57 people and 8 units of equipment, two truck cranes and two loaders from local authorities have been involved from the Main Department, and 1 ambulance is on duty at the site.