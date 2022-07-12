As result of today's shelling of Kharkiv, there are wounded, - State Emergency Service

Several people were injured as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers of Kharkiv's Industrial District on Tuesday.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Department of Emergency Situations in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Suspilne".

Also, six fires broke out in the city at different addresses, and they were extinguished. According to the State Emergency Service, 5 people were injured.

As reported, on Tuesday afternoon, the Russian occupation forces struck the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

Read more: Second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for Ukraine will amount to €8 billion

For his part, the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv reports on the 4 injured: "According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Aid, as of now, 4 people have been injured as a result of the shelling of the Industrial District. The injuries received are of medium severity, all have been hospitalized in medical institutions, there is no threat to their lives."