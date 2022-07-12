Ukraine has received more than 400 military bodies as part of exchanges with Russia since beginning of the war

Ukraine received more than 400 bodies of servicemen as part of the exchange with Russia, mostly - those who died at "Azovstal". Most have already been recognized.

Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for issues of missing persons under special circumstances, told about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

"People who understood that their relatives could have died there gave DNA. If we now take the majority of people not from Azovstal, then there will be more cases where there is a body, but they did not give DNA. Therefore, when I negotiate, there are an agreement with Russia to write about at least where the body is from - is it the Luhansk direction, Volnovakha or is it the Kharkiv direction, etc. Because there are a lot of bodies without documents, we don't know who they are," he said.

According to him, the bodies of military personnel are sent to one of three morgues - in Kyiv, Dnipro, or Kharkiv, with plans to add a morgue in Zaporizhia. Relatives can take a DNA test in any city in the country, the results are entered into a single database.

Read more: Almost 30 foreign companies want to demine Ukraine, - SES