Rashists are trying to use residents of occupied Enerhodar as "human shield" before counteroffensive of Armed Forces, - Mayor Orlov

Racists in the occupied Enerhodar are spreading statements that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the residential quarters of the city in broad daylight.

This was announced by Mayor Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET informs.

"Shots and explosions are indeed heard again in Energodar today. They are coming from the industrial zone of the city. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine have nothing to do with them. When the Armed Forces of Ukraine go on a counteroffensive, Energodar will definitely find out about it. And it will not happen like this , as the Rashists are drawing now," the message reads.

The most likely reason for such provocations is to sow panic among the local population as much as possible, the head of the city noted.

According to Orlov, in this way they are trying to provoke people to leave the city en masse at the same time, which in turn will make it possible to use the accumulation of a large number of people in the Vasylivka area and artificially detain cars there for an indefinite period.

"Unfortunately, this is an attempt by the occupiers to use the citizens of Ukraine for a large "human shield" of the civilian population before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, in order to block the advance and intensity of the attack of our military," the mayor added.

He called on the citizens to refrain from moving through the streets of the city, not to approach windows, not to pick up unfamiliar objects or packages.

