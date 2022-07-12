Ukraine returned bodies of 30 fallen defenders

Ukraine returned another 30 dead defenders.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration, this was stated by the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleg Kotenko.

"The bodies of 30 Ukrainian servicemen will be handed over to their families for a dignified burial. The operation was carried out in the Zaporizhzhia region with the cooperation of the Commissioner, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Military Intelligence Service, the SSU, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the message says.

Read more: Ukraine has received more than 400 military bodies as part of exchanges with Russia since beginning of the war