Ministry of Defense of Spain allowed transfer of Leopard tanks and M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, - Infodefense

Spain is ready for negotiations on the transfer of up to 10 Leopard 2A4 tanks and 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Sources informed the Infodefensa publication about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense of Spain gave the green light for the transfer of tanks and armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. Currently, the country is studying the optimal ways for the transfer of weapons as such, as it has received numerous appeals from the Ukrainian authorities for help in the fight against Russian aggression.

After the Leopard 2A4 and M113 become the property of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government must finance their renewal and modernization on the territory of Spain with the funds of the European Peace Fund of the European Union. For this, it will be necessary to conclude a contract with Spanish companies. The last stage will be the transfer of tanks to the territory of Ukraine. This procedure can tentatively last until the end of this year.

