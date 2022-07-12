Issue of unblocking Ukrainian grain should be resolved under auspices of UN, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on tomorrow's four-way talks in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko stated that Kyiv insists on involvement in the negotiations of the United Nations.

"Ukraine advocates that the issue of unblocking Ukrainian grain be resolved under the auspices of the UN. In this context, we are grateful to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his active efforts to find a solution that will guarantee the security of the southern regions of our country," he emphasized.

According to him, the meeting in Istanbul will be four-way with the participation of experts. It is not about the alleged bilateral negotiations between Russian and Turkish delegates with the participation of Ukraine and UN observation, as Russia is currently trying to present them.

"The modalities of functioning of sea corridors for the export of grain will be discussed. At the same time, security issues will remain a key element of the position of the Ukrainian side," added the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It will be recalled that earlier today, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced a meeting of the military delegations of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey with UN representatives on July 13 to discuss the safe export of Ukrainian grain blocked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Russian generals urgently transfer relatives to "safer" service in Syria, - MID