Attack attempts of occupiers in Kharkiv, Sloviansk, and Bakhmut directions were repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 07/12/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 139 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the intensification of reconnaissance in order to clarify the positions and nature of the activities of our troops in the areas bordering the Republic of Belarus is not excluded.

The enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the Siversky direction in order to demonstrate their presence and restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Enemy artillery shelled the settlements of Starykove and Nova Sloboda of the Sumy Region and Mykolaivka and Karpovychi of the Chernihiv Region. In this direction, the enemy is actively using UAVs and means of radio-electronic warfare.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Sosnivka, Stara Hnylytsia, Ukrainka, Zamulivka, Petrivka, Cherkassky Tyshki, Korobochkine, Prudyanka, Chornohlazivka, Kutuzivka, Stary Saltiv, Nove, Bayrak, Dementiivka, and Zolochiv. The occupiers tried to dislodge our troops from the Dementiivka area. But our soldiers successfully repelled several assaults on the mentioned village and forced the enemy to retreat.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders shelled the areas of the settlements of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Barvinkove, Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nova Dmytrivka, Khrestishche, Nikopol, Sulihivka, and Kostyantynivka. Enemy units conducted assaults to improve the tactical position near Krasnopillia, Dovhenki, Mazanivka, and Ivanovka. Ukrainian soldiers skillfully defended themselves, inflicted significant losses on the occupiers and forced them to flee. With the same result, the enemy's reconnaissance attempt ended with a battle near the Valley.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kramatorsk direction. Fired at our positions near Mayak, Raihorodok, Kryvya Luka, Verkhnokamyanskyeand Pryshyb. He also carried out airstrikes near Serebrianka and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Berestove, Soledar, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk and airstrikes near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vershyna and Yakovlivka. When trying to advance in the direction of Spirne - Ivano-Daryivka, the enemy suffered losses from the dagger fire of our defenders and retreated chaotically.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy, with the aim of restraining the actions of our troops, continues shelling our positions from the available ground weapons along the entire line of contact. He also carried out an airstrike near Novoandriivka.

In the South Bug direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding the occupied lines. Activated air reconnaissance. The areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Nova Zorya, Osokorivka, Velyka Kostromka, Murakhivka, Liubomirivka, Poliana, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Kalynivka, Ternivka, and Prybuzke were shelled with barrel artillery.

The enemy naval group continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. In preparation for launching missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy maintains six carriers of high-precision weapons.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the information of the General Staff reads.