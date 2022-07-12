Two more bodies were discovered during demolition of rubble of house in city of Chasiv Yar, total number of dead has increased to 43, - SES

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine discovered two more bodies of the dead during the removal of debris from a five-story residential building destroyed by shelling in the city of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"As of 18:00... bodies of 43 dead people, including 1 child (a boy about 9 years old), were found and removed from the rubble of a 5-story apartment building destroyed as a result of shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, 9 people were rescued from the rubble, more than 420 tons of destroyed elements of the building were cleared and dismantled, work is ongoing," the message reads.

57 people and 8 pieces of equipment, two mobile cranes, two loaders and a motor grader from local authorities were involved in the search and rescue operations from the State Emergency Service, 1 ambulance is on duty at the site.

