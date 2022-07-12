EU will adopt legislation on confiscation of Russian assets in October - Commissioner Reynders

The European Union is due to adopt a directive in October that will provide for the possibility of confiscating Russian assets under EU sanctions.

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said this at a press conference in Prague on Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

"The European Parliament has already approved (the directive), and there is consensus in the EU Council on this. So after the summer break, we will approve it in the Council, so, as I said, I will present the directive and the relevant legislation in October. So we are moving very fast," Reynders said.

He added that as a result of the adopted directive, the list of crimes at the level of the European Union will be expanded.