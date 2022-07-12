Russia failed to occupy Ukraine and is preparing to annex already invaded territories, - Skibitskyi

Russia has not achieved its main goal - to occupy Ukraine - and is preparing to annex the territories it has already seized.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said this on the air of the telethon of united news, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The strategic goal of Russia regarding the complete occupation of our territory has not been achieved. Secondly, we clearly see and have information that in the legislative body of the Russian Federation, in the government and in other structures all issues related to the possible integration of the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian Federation - politically, economically and territorially - are now being actively worked out. How this will happen, we will see closer to the fall. September 11 is the only voting day," Skibitsky said.

However, according to him, the events that Russia is holding in Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk regions indicate a systematic preparation for so-called referendums.

In addition, Skibitskyi added that Russia is now preparing legislative initiatives which should simplify the procedure for obtaining citizenship by integrating or joining the territory with Russia.

Regarding general mobilization, Skibitskyi noted that it can be announced when war is declared.

"Putin does not admit the fact that he has not achieved his main goal of occupation in the short term, he continues the so-called 'special military operation' and does not want to admit that it is a full-scale war. And not only on the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as he said, but it is a full-scale war against the Ukrainian state, against the Ukrainian people," Skibitskyi said.