Zelensky set task to liberate whole Ukraine, not just Kherson region, - Danilov

President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked the military to liberate all of Ukraine from the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council answered the question whether the de-occupation of the Kherson region had begun.

"I would like to point out that we are talking about not only the Kherson region, we are talking about the de-occupation of the entire country. And when the president puts the task to our military, we are talking about the whole of Ukraine. Of course we cannot liberate all the territories simultaneously, but the Commander-in-Chief sets the task that all our territories be liberated from the aggressor. It is only a question of time and order," Danilov said.

According to him, the explosions at Russian warehouses near Kherson are the consequence of high-precision weapons.

"The task of the Russian Federation is to destroy us as a country, to destroy the top political leadership of our country, and for our country to cease to exist," Danilov added.

