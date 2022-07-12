We are confident that Ukraine will not allow American weapons to get into wrong hands - U.S. State Department

Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins claims that Washington is monitoring the use of U.S. weapons in Ukraine and is confident in the actions of the Ukrainian government.

Jenkins said this during an online briefing on Tuesday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"The United States takes very seriously the responsibility to protect U.S.-origin defense technology and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands or being illegally distributed. So we are actively working with Ukraine to ensure that aid is accountable, even in the complex conflict that we see and the environment in which it operates," she said.

The State Department spokeswoman added that Washington regularly assesses the risks of the possible illicit movement of U.S. weapons and their loss on the battlefield.

"So we have confidence in the Ukrainian government's commitment to properly safeguard and account for U.S.-origin defense equipment. So without going into operational detail, I can say that the United States is actively working with the Ukrainian government to ensure that defense articles and security assistance provided by the United States are accountable," Jenkins emphasized.

Later, the U.S. Undersecretary of State noted that "we are very confident in the Ukrainian government and what it is doing, we are working very closely with them in every possible way to protect and account for the equipment actually coming into Ukraine, but we are also aware of the difficult situation that exists.

We note that Russian propaganda has repeatedly claimed that Western military aid coming to Ukraine is allegedly sold on the "black market," but there has been no confirmation of these claims.