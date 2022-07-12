ENG
During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA. PHOTOS

On July 12, the enemy shelled the territory of four communities of the Sumy region with mortars, artillery and rocket launchers.

This was stated by the Head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.

During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 01

Thus, the Shalyhynщ community was shelled twice with mortars. Twenty mortar "arrivals" were recorded in the Bilopillya community.

The Znob-Novgorod community was shelled from barrel artillery (13 arrivals).

The Krasnopillya community came under fire from multiple rocket launchers and mortars. As a consequence, a civilian structure of civilians was hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 02

During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 03

During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 04
During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 05
During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 06
During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 07

During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 08
During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA 09

