During day, Rashists shelled Sumy region with mortars, artillery and MLRS, - RMA. PHOTOS

On July 12, the enemy shelled the territory of four communities of the Sumy region with mortars, artillery and rocket launchers.

This was stated by the Head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Thus, the Shalyhynщ community was shelled twice with mortars. Twenty mortar "arrivals" were recorded in the Bilopillya community.

The Znob-Novgorod community was shelled from barrel artillery (13 arrivals).

The Krasnopillya community came under fire from multiple rocket launchers and mortars. As a consequence, a civilian structure of civilians was hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Read more: Rockets, mortars, MLRS, automatic grenade launchers. During day, Russians shelled communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions









Read more: Russian occupiers shelled 3 communities of Sumy region, wounding 5 people, - RMA



