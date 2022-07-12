Since Russia's full-scale invasion, AFU strike aircraft have conducted 1.700 group strikes against enemy, - Air Forces

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the strike aircraft of the Air Force of Ukraine have carried out 1.700 group airstrikes against the occupying forces

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command, said this in a comment to "Ukranian truth", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Air Force strike aircraft have carried out 1.700 group airstrikes on the positions, formations, equipment and manpower of the Russian occupation troops on the front lines," he said.

According to Ignat, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su 24M bombers supported by Ground Forces helicopters continue to provide air support to ground troops in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine despite the large number of enemy air defenses that the occupiers have concentrated in the temporarily occupied territories.

Regarding the current day, the Air Force spokesman noted that the Air Force strike aircraft destroyed the ammunition composition of the enemy troop grouping in the South Bug direction.

Stormtroopers and bombers also hit an accumulation of weapons and military equipment in the Izyum and Donetsk directions. Up to thirty pieces of equipment of the occupation troops were destroyed.

At the same time, according to the Air Force, the Russian occupiers launched missile strikes from the Black Sea on July 12 at about 2:30 p.m. This time the Russians fired four X-31 air-to-surface missiles from Su-30 fighters.

The missiles were aimed at the coastal area of Odessa region. The missiles did not achieve their targets.

"The anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force continue to control the airspace, keeping the occupier's aircraft at a distance. During the day one air target was destroyed - an operational-tactical UAV, with which the enemy carried out air reconnaissance," he summarized.