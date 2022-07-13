349 children died as result of aggression of Russian Federation on territory of Ukraine, more than 652 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of July 13, 2022, more than a thousand children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 349 children died and more than 652 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 352, Kharkiv region - 190, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31," the report says.

The body of a 9-year-old boy was discovered during emergency rescue operations in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, after shelling by the Russian military on July 9.

According to juvenile prosecutors, on July 12, two boys aged 2 and 17 were wounded as a result of shelling in the city of Siversk, Donetsk region. A two-year-old child is in serious condition.

2,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 216 were completely destroyed.