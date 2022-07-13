Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,570 people, 217 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,649 tanks and 3,832 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 13, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 37,570.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 37,570 (+100) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1649 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3832 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 839 (+1) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 109 (+0) units,

aircraft - 217 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 678 (+2),

cruise missiles - 155 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2704 (+5) units,

special equipment - 67 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Mykolaiv direction. The data is being clarified," the message says.